City Begins Boat Landing Deck Replacement At McCrea Point Park

Park users are asked to use caution as crews have begun replacing the boat landing deck at McCrea Point Park in Jamestown.

Once the McCrea Point Park project is done, crews will then begin similar decking work at Panzarella Park.

The City of Jamestown requests visitors to exercise caution and follow all posted signs and any temporary access restrictions during construction. Alternate routes and parking may be in place; please observe all directions for your safety.

For questions or more information, contact the City Parks Department at 716-483-7523.