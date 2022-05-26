City Clerk’s Office Hours Changing Due to Staff Shortages

The Jamestown City Clerk’s Office will be closing early on Tuesdays through Thursdays due to staff shortages.

Window hours for the Clerk’s Office will now be from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, with hours for Mondays and Friday remaining at 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

These hours will take effect on Tuesday, May 31 until further notice.

The Clerk’s office is hiring an Account Clerk and is accepting applications.

Any questions about the hours change or position can be directed to the Clerks office by phone at (716) 483-7612 or by email at clerk@jamestownny.gov.