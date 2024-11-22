City, CODE Awarded $2 Million To Rehabilitate Vacant Apartments

The City of Jamestown has been awarded $2 million from New York State to rehabilitate 24 vacant apartments.

The City had applied for $2.9 million in Vacant Rental Improvement Program funds. Citizens Opportunity for Development and Equality Inc. (CODE) will use the funding to make vacant units habitable and turn them into affordable housing.

The new Vacant Rental Improvement Program, which Governor Kathy Hochul announced as part of the FY25 Enacted Budget, restores vacant units and underutilized buildings into affordable housing for low- and moderate-income tenants in communities across the state outside of New York City. New York State Homes and Community Renewal selected the 18 awardees through a competitive Request for Proposals.

Improvements can include:

– Health and safety upgrades

– Correction of code violations

– Accessibility modifications

– Environmental remediation

– General repairs to restore properties to habitable conditions

The program supports projects that will serve low- and moderate-income tenants, with all assisted units subject to a 10-year regulatory period to ensure affordability and rent limits. The Vacant Rental Improvement Program is the agency’s first program specifically dedicated to getting vacant and distressed rental units back into the market at affordable prices.