City Comptroller Resigning to Take Job in Private Sector

City of Jamestown Comptroller Ryan Thompson is resigning to take a job outside city government.

The pre-file for the Monday, June 13 City Council work session includes a resolution to lift the hiring freeze to replace Thompson.

A separate resolution also requests authorization to hire a Deputy Comptroller that would be funded through American Rescue Plan monies. The staff report states that current Comptroller Thompson recommended converting a Project Manager position that was supposed to track American Rescue Plan Act projects into the Deputy Comptroller position would be more beneficial given that the city has been unable to find someone to hire for the Project Manager position.

Mayor Eddie Sundquist said a statement would be issued later on Friday, but stated Thompson’s departure will be a “big loss for the City.”