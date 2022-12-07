City Comptroller to Leave Position Just Five Months After Taking Job

Jamestown City Comptroller John Sellstrom will be resigning less than six months after taking the job.

City Council had approved the appointment of Sellstrom in July following the resignation of Ryan Thompson as Comptroller. Thompson left the position for a new job in the private sector.

Mayor Eddie Sundquist said Sellstrom has been offered another opportunity. He had previously worked in the Jamestown Department of Development for several years.

Sundquist said Sellstrom will remain in the position until the end of December with the position of Comptroller being advertised in the new year, “But we do have to start that process to do a search. Unfortunately, the market for hiring people has changed. As I’ve talked to mayors across both New York and nationwide, everyone is struggling to find and fill positions in city government. City government, unfortunately, just can’t move quick enough to provide the same benefits that private sector is providing.”

Sundquist added a new Deputy Comptroller was hired several months ago, as authorized by City Council, “We’ve been very lucky to have Catherine Maycock, who’s been our Deputy Comptroller, joining us. In particular, she was hired on to help us with ARPA projects, Rescue Plan projects and others. But it’s been really beneficial to have that additional assistance. We also have some of the former comptrollers coming in to provide some technical assistance as needed to those folks, so we will have some continuity as we move forward.”

The proposed 2023 City Budget had been criticized by Finance Chair and Council Member at Large Kim Ecklund for having around $400,000 worth of mistakes. Many of the 27 amendments passed by Council as part of approving the 2023 Budget on November 28 were to deal with correcting those issues.