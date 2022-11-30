City Council Approves $3.75 Million in ARP Funded Programs

Jamestown City Council has approved using $3.75 million in American Rescue Plan funds for several programs, including funding the Chautauqua County Land Bank.

The proposals that had been on Council members’ desks for several months included funding a Non-Profit Assistance Program with $1.5 million, the Chautauqua County Land Bank with $1 million, the Business Expansion and Building Acquisition program with $750,000, and the 19A Homeownership program with $500,000.

The 19A Homeownership program was initially proposed to be funded with $750,000, but was reduced, with the intention that the other $250,000 would go toward the Senior Citizen Home Improvement Incentive program. With Council’s approval of last night’s resolutions, the Senior Citizen program is now fully funded for those who had qualified for the program, but not funded due to monies being exhausted.

Council tabled two local laws that need to now sit on their desks for 30 days. One is a local law to authorize the use of video conferencing for meetings of public bodies. Council President Tony Dolce said the law will just reinforce what the city had been doing for the past two years.

The other local law is for the reapportionment of Ward boundary lines. Both local laws will be voted on at Council’s voting session in December.