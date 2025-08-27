City Council Approves Firefighter Union Contract

Jamestown City Council has approved a new contract with the Firefighter’s Union.

The collective bargaining agreement between the City of Jamestown and Jamestown Professional Firefighters Association Local 137 is for January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2028.

It includes pay increases of 2% for 2025, 3% for 2026, 4% for 2027 and 4% for 2028.

Health insurance premium contributions will be set at 24% in 2026 and 25% in 2028.

Mayor Kim Ecklund said the biggest bone of contention in contract negotiations is health insurance premiums, “I have to give credit where credit is due. It mimicked a lot of what the Police Department did with some differences in longevity, in sick bonus, and in how things are paid. It was clearing up some basic things, but overall it’s a very lucrative contract that was met in the middle. And I think the hardest thing, which you all heard, was the price of insurance going up.”

Ecklund said all contracts that had expired at the end of 2024 have new ones in place. Contracts that expire at the end of 2025 include ASFME and JCAA-JURA. She said the negotiation process is just starting for those unions.