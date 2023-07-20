City Council Approves Grant Application Requests

Jamestown City Council approved four state grant application requests for funding at a special meeting Monday.

Council approved a request by the Jamestown Housing Authority to apply for $500,000 in Consolidated Funding Application monies to assist the JHA with environmental remediation to stabilize the Hotel Jamestown to remove obstacles to future redevelopment.

They also approved a Chautauqua Region Economic Development Corporation request to apply for $225,000 in CFA monies for pre-development activities at five sites located within the Chadakoin River Central/Eastern Brownfield Opportunity Area. The CREDC will cover the 10% local share, if awarded the grant

Council also approved two requests by the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities to apply for Consolidated Funding Application grant funds.

One project requests $100,000 with 20% local match to be covered by the Jamestown BPU for a Sanitary Sewer Inflow and Infiltration study on the Hallock/Ellis/Widrig sewer shed area.

The second request of $7.1 million will be for a Wastewater Treatment Facility Tertiary Filters Improvement Project. The grant has a 25% match that would be covered by Jamestown BPU.

Citizen Doug Champ, speaking at privilege of the floor, recommended the Department of Development create an internal timeline of at least 30 days before CFA grants are due to the state for outside entities to deliver their grant requests to the city in order for staff and city council members to have adequate time to review the requests.

The CFAs must be submitted to New York State by Friday, July 28.