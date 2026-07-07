City Council Approves Next Step In Chadakoin River Stormwater Project

Jamestown City Council has approved the next step in $5.5 million Chadakoin River Stormwater Channel Maintenance project.

The resolution passed June 29, 2026 allows the City to enter into a Federal Aid Local Project Agreement for the engineering and right of way incidentals phase of the flood mitigation project at Jones & Gifford Avenue and Washington Street.

Acting Director of Public Works Mark Roetzer informed Council in May that the channels in Jackson-Taylor Park and in the area have not been adequately maintained for the last 50 years, resulting in a build up of sediment and debris.

He said the approved agreement will now be sent to New York State, “They told us once they have that in hand, it takes about four to five weeks for them to release the money for us to let the engineering company that we select start their work. We currently have an RFP (request for proposal) out to engineering firms on the project, so I’m not sure what the date due date is on that, but probably within a couple weeks we’ll review those and select an engineering firm, and hopefully have one under contract by the end of August.”

Roetzer said the $5.5 million is from the Federal Highway Administration and is being administered by the New York State Department of Transportation. The City’s total match is $1.1 million. The City will have until 2029 to use the money for the project, which will likely be stretched over three years. Roetzer added that this does not include $1.2 million in federal funding that had been previously announced by Congressman Nick Langworthy. He said they’re hoping the city can get a waiver so that it can be applied toward the city’s match requirement.

Roetzer said the City has been in talks with Chautauqua County about using their equipment and the possible reduction in tipping fees at the landfill as a way to reduce costs for the city. He said the City also is going after other grants that will count as the match on the project.

City Comptroller Ericka Thomas said, if needed, the city could look at bonding for the project in 2027.