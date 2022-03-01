City Council Approves Park Upgrades, Small Business Grant Program

Jamestown City Council approved $254,000 in Park upgrades and a $200,000 Small Business grant program using American Rescue Plan funds.

Park projects approved include $180,000 for new playground equipment at Nordstrom Park as well as the construction of a handicapped accessible path to the playground; $30,000 to purchase ball field surface material to reconstruct six city softball and baseball fields; $14,000 for new hand dryers in city park restrooms; and $30,000 for the purchase and installation of new signs for the City Parks system.

Council tabled three resolutions related toward using ARP monies for economic development programs such as equipment upgrades, infrastructure improvements and information technology improvements due to wanting to hold further discussions. The resolution for a Small Business Grant program was approved and would be targeted toward restaurants, retail and personal service businesses throughout Jamestown.

Council also voted to suspend the hiring freeze to hire four firefighters to fill vacancies in the fire department and to hire a parks laborer to fill a vacancy due to retirement.