City Council Approves Parking Ticket Amnesty Program for Month of October

JAMESTOWN – The Jamestown City Council on Monday approved a parking ticket amnesty program benefiting school children, the elderly, and food banks. The amnesty program will run from October 1 through October 31, 2020.

Residents with unpaid parking tickets can have the late penalties waived if they bring in unopened packages of school supplies, supplies for the elderly, and non-perishable boxed or canned food items.

Each item brought in will waive the penalty on ONE (1) ticket, with residents allowed to bring up to FIVE (5) items to take the penalties off of FIVE (5) tickets. Residents must pay their tickets at City Hall.

Residents can look up to see if they have unpaid parking tickets at parkingticketpayment.com/jamestown/.

Please call the Clerk’s office at (716)-483-7612 with any questions.