City Council Approves Reapportionment Commission Appointments

The appointments for the City’s Reapportionment Commission have been set.

Jamestown City Council approved the mayoral appointments of Ellen Ditonto, Alyssa Porter, and Billy Torres to the commission. Jim Walton will represent the Democratic Party, Peter Johnson will represent the City Republican Party, and Steve Muscarella will represent the Conservative Party. Attorney Michael Panebianco will represent the Jamestown BAR Association. Council President Tony Dolce and Council member Brent Sheldon will be the council appointments.

Mayor Eddie Sundquist said there isn’t a set schedule yet for when the Reapportionment Commission will meet to start the process of redrawing Ward District lines in the city.

He said with the Census count being ended early including people not wanting to answer their doors during a Pandemic in addition to not as many Census workers, he is concerned about an undercount, “Whether you are living in some type of transitional housing or whether you’re living in a permanent structure, those are very important to get, and we’re very concerned that is the case. But we are hearing some news reports that the Census Division is starting to look at those things again. I don’t know that we’ll see any changes, but we’ll take that into account as we go into this reapportionment.”

Sundquist said with the population loss, it’s up to the Reapportionment Commission to decide if the number of Wards or number of At-Large members is changed.

The new district lines would go into effect for the 2023 City Council election.