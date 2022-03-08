City Council Gets First Look at Proposed West Third Street Redesign

Jamestown City Council got the first look at a draft plan for the West Third Street redesign at its work session Monday night.

The redesign follows the removal of the Cathedral Oaks at the end of 2020.

DPW Project Engineer Mark Roetzer said the project includes new sidewalks and driveway aprons from Hall to Hallock Street. He said new lighting is also proposed, “They’re the typical candlestick lighting that we have down Third Street for the rest of Third Street across the bridge. As well as replacing trees along that stretch of road. The trees will be determined by the Arborist Dan Stone, but they’ll be a variety of different species.”

Director of Public Works Jeff Lehman said Stone will work with individual homeowners to select which trees would go in front of their property.

Roetzer said homes on the southside of the West Third Street block currently get electric from poles behind the houses, which creates an maintenance issue for the Board of Public Utilities, “Because often it’s a small easement that the poles sit on but there’s no way, there’s no easement to get back to the poles themselves. So as part of this project, they’re going to along with installing the lights, they’ll be installing additional conduit underneath our sidewalks that then allows them to feed those houses from the street side still. All the lines will be underground and they’ll work with individual homeowners to get easements to get into their houses.”

Roezter said the BPU will work with homeowners to get easements with hopes to lay conduit this year.

Mayor Eddie Sundquist said the total cost of the project will be determined after public comment is gathered at a community input meeting.

That meeting, which is open to the public, will take place at 6:30 P.M., Monday, March 14 at Healing Word Ministries Church at 1006 West Third Street in Jamestown.