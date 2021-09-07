City Council Public Safety Committee to Amend Los Contrincantes Car Show Event Permit

The Jamestown City Council Public Safety Committee will be considering amendments to the event permit for the Los Contrincantes Car Club event on September 18th.

Public Safety Chair Brent Sheldon said the committee met last week with Organizer Jose Sanchez and Police Chief Tim Jackson to discuss proposed amendments by Council Member At Large Jeff Russell. Those amendments will be presented tonight.

Residents and Council members have expressed concern over the last couple months about possible noise issues related to the car show. All three Public Safety Committee members expressed their support for the event at the August 16th work session.

The special meeting will take place tonight at 5pm in the 3rd Floor Conference Room of City Hall. There will be a public comment session at the beginning of the meeting.