City Council to Consider Grant Application to Redevelop Furniture Mart Building

Jamestown City Council will consider tonight a resolution for the city to apply for a $500,000 grant to redevelop the Furniture Mart Building.

A public hearing will first take place at 6:30 p.m. in City Council Chambers to gather public comment on the city’s application to the New York State Empire State Development Corporation (ESDC) under the Restore NY Communities Initiative.

Council then, under new business, will consider the city’s request to apply for $500,000 to redevelop the property at 111 West Second Street for residential and commercial mixed use.

West 2nd Street had to be closed recently after part of the upper facade of the Furniture Mart Building fell onto the street.

Also, under new business, Council will vote on amending the city code on recommendation by the Board of Electrical Examiners. Chapter 131, which deals with electrical, was first adopted in 1962. According to the staff report, this section of the code provides specific educational and licensing requirements for those employed in the trade of electrical installation and installation/repair of electrically-powered manufacturing equipment.

Further, it provides a governing Board of Electrical Examiners to review and approve applications for electrical licenses and established minimum requirements for electrical inspectors. The ultimate goal of this chapter is to reduce the risk of fire by ensuring all electrical work performed within the City of Jamestown was performed by qualified personnel.

The public hearing on the Restore New York grant takes place at 6:30 p.m. with the voting session taking place at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall. The public is welcome to attend both with the public hearing and voting session being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.