City Council To Consider Raising Income Requirements For Senior Citizen Tax Relief

Jamestown City Council will consider in November a local law that raises the income level for a property tax rebate for senior citizens.

The local law was presented to Council at its voting session Monday night so that it could have the 30 days of review and public hearing required before Council votes on it on November 27.

Council Member at Large Jeff Russell proposed the amendment in order to help low-income senior citizens, “By increasing the maximum income for property tax relief, from a total household income of $19,000 to $22,000… I recently spoke that with the increase in Social Security, there were many of our seniors.. at a least few dozen.. who were looking at dropping off this benefit. As a result, their taxes could nearly double.”

Russell said 38 homeowners are facing losing this tax rebate next year under current income limit.

He said the increase would match what Chautauqua County offers as a maximum eligibility level and save senior citizens $21,312.

Council approved under new business a resolution to fund the 2024 Gus Macker Tournament with $20,000 and a resolution with Collaborative Children’s Solutions to use the money toward the event. CCS Owner Pat Smeraldo said the Gus Macker is celebrating its 50th Anniversary in 2024. He said while the date is not set, the event will take place in the City of Jamestown.