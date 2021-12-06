City Council to Discuss American Rescue Plan Capital Projects

Jamestown City Council will continue discussions on which capital projects should receive American Rescue Plan funding tonight.

There are $3.7 million in ARP Lost Recovery funds to be allocated.

Public comments over the last month have included requests that public safety receive more support in capital project funding than had been proposed under Mayor Eddie Sundquist‘s executive budget.

The Public Works Committee will have discussions on requests for crosswalks by UPMC on Allen Street and by Richard’s Hair Salon on Prather Avenue.

We’ll also learn what, if any, vetoes there will be by Mayor Sundquist in regards to the 2022 budget passed by City Council last week. Sundquist indicated that he was considering several based on cuts made by Council.

The committee meetings start at 6:45pm with the full work session beginning at 7pm in the 3rd floor conference room of City Hall. All are open to the public.