City Council To Hear Last Round Of Department Budget Presentations

Jamestown City Council will hear the last round of 2027 budget presentations from departments tonight.

The following departments will present starting at 6:00 p.m. tonight to Council members: Assessor, City Clerk/Treasurer, Corporation Counsel, Information Technology, Mayor, and the Fenton History Center. Budget presentations are held in the fourth floor Police Training Room in City Hall and are also livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.

The Public Safety Committee will vote on two special event permits. One is for Veterans Day Services that will be held on Wednesday, November 11 from 10:45 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., at the corner of Third and Main Streets. The second event is for the Amy King Memorial 5K Turkey Trot, to be held on Thursday, November 26 from 6:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The start line for the race will be on West Fourth Street in front of the Double Tree Hotel, travel up to the Lake View Cemetery, and back to the finish line on East Fourth Street in front of the YMCA.

Council’s work session will begin at 7:30 p.m. All meetings are open to the public with the budget and work session also being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.