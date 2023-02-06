City Council to Hear Presentation on New Downtown Banner Program

Jamestown City Council will hear a presentation about a new banner program downtown at its work session tonight.

Chautauqua Art Gallery owner Leslie Calimeri and Jamestown Renaissance Corporation Urban Core Director Frank Besse will present their Downtown ArtScape Banner project to council.

JRC Neighborhood Coordinator Mary Maxwell also will be presenting to the Housing Committee about a Historic Tax Credit Workshop.

The Finance Committee is expected to continue a discussion on American Rescue Plan funds.

And the Public Safety Committee will review a block party application for an event by Jensen British Sports Cars at the National Comedy Center to be held on Saturday, June 8.

The Public Works Committee meeting has been canceled due to lack of agenda items.

The Housing Committee will meet at 6:45 p.m. with Finance and Public Safety committees meeting at 7:00 p.m. The full City Council work session will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the Police Training Room located on the fourth floor of City Hall. The public is welcome to attend all meetings with the full work session being streamed on jamestownny.gov.