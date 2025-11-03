City Council To Hear Remainder Of 2026 Budget Presentations

Jamestown City Council will hear the remaining 2026 budget presentations from city departments tonight.

The departments of the Assessor, Clerk, Corporation Counsel, Development, Information Technology, and office of the Mayor will present as well as the Fenton History Center. Budget presentations will be held at 6:00 p.m. in the Police Training Room. There will not be individual committee meetings this week.

The full work session has just one resolution and a special event permit application.

Council will review a resolution to use $8,500 from the contingency funds toward a heat tape replacement project at the Fenton Mansion. The city owns the Fenton Mansion, which is operated by the Fenton History Center.

Council will review and vote on a special event permit to close Third Street between Pine and Cherry Streets as well as Main Street between Second and Fourth Streets as part of Veterans Day Services on November 11. The street closures would take place between 10:45 and 11:15 a.m.

The budget session will be held at 6:00 p.m. and the full work session at 7:30 p.m. in the Police Training Room on the fourth floor of City Hall. All meetings are open to the public and will be livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.