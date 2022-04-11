City Council to Learn About Proposed Program to Reduce Feral Cat Population

Jamestown City Council will learn more about a proposed Community Cats program at its work session Monday night.

Chautauqua County Humane Society‘s Executive Director Kellie Roberts will present on the program which will be an attempt to humanely and ethically reduce the feral cat population of the City.

The pre-file staff report says cats will be trapped, neutered or spayed; vaccinated, and returned back to the area they were found in so that they cannot reproduce or spread disease.

The city would contract with the Humane Society in the amount of $5,000 to do the program. Funding is already allocated in the City Budget.

Council also will learn about two American Rescue Plan funding proposals related to public safety.

One resolution proposes using ARP funds to purchase 63 Glock 17 service pistols and 12 Glock 19 service pistols for $9,643. The staff report said 26 Jamestown Police officers have traded in current duty weapons with 44 officers purchase their current duty weapons, which both help offset the cost of the new guns.

Another resolution proposes using $40,000 in ARP funds to purchase mobile data terminals for 12 police vehicles. The staff report said the current data terminals are outdated, failing, and cannot be upgraded.

Council also will hear a presentation by Northwest Arena on “The Zone” project.

The City Council meeting will be held at the Northwest Arena with committee meetings starting at 6:45pm with the Housing Committee and other committees meeting at 7:00 p.m. The full Council work session begins at 7:30 p.m. The meetings are open to the public and will be livestreamed at jamestownny.gov.