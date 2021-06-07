City Council to Receive Update on Sales Tax Revenues, Parklets at Work Session

First Quarter Sales Tax revenue receipts are up for the City of Jamestown. City Comptroller Ryan Thompson will discuss payments received at tonight’s City Council work session. In a memo included with the pre-file for the meeting, Thompson said the city has recieved 24-point-5-5-percent of budgeted sales tax revenues for 2021. This is up from 24-point-2-4-percent for the same quarter last year.

Thompson said he believes the city will see a significant increase in sales tax revenue for the second quarter of 2021 relative to 2020.

Council will review a one-year lease renewal for office space with the Jamestown Renaissance Corporation. Under the lease, JRC will pay the city $500 a month for 668 square feet of space on the third floor of City Hall. This represents an increase from $200 a month last year.

Council also will review a telecommuting policy for city employees at its work session tonight. The resolution report said the creation of the policy was needed after employees worked from home during the pandemic.

Also on the agenda are a number of special event permit applications for upcoming events. There also is a request by downtown restaurant, Forte, to install a parklet as well as a request by Shawbucks owner Kurt Johnson to purchase a city right-of-way in order to build a 3-story deck onto the building for outdoor seating.

The committee meetings start in person at 6:45pm with the full work session beginning at 7:30pm in the Third Floor Conference room. All meetings are open to the public.