City Council to Review ARP Funding Master Plan, Resolutions Adding New Positions

Jamestown City Council will review a revised resolution regarding the American Rescue Plan Act Recovery Funding Master Plan as well as resolutions to add two new positions using ARP monies.

Council will review the allocations recommended for spending categories in the Master Plan including $10,179,000 for Lost Revenue, $10 million dollars for economic development, $5 million for Healthy Communities and Neighborhoods, $2 million for Water, Sewer and Broadband; and $900,000 for Transparency and Tracking.

Council also will review a request to lift the hiring freeze and hire a project manager for the Comptroller’s Office and a Communications Coordinator for the Mayor’s Office. The resolutions said both positions would be funded using American Rescue Plan monies but included no other financial information like how much the salaries would be for the two positions.

City Council committee meetings start at 6:45pm with the full work session beginning at 7pm in the third floor conference room. The public is welcome to attend. Masks are required.