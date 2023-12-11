City Council To Review Bids To Upgrade Lighting, Add Cameras to Parking Ramps

Jamestown City Council will review bids to upgrade lighting and add cameras to the Spring and Cherry Street Parking Ramps.

One resolution is to purchase cameras and lights from Nest Wireless Global for $178,910. The other resolution is to contract with SHI International Corp for camera accessories, licensing, and support for the parking ramp cameras for a cost of $70,770.

The staff report states the goal is to finish the project by April 2024.

Members of the public called for more safety measures in the ramps following acts of vandalism to cars in addition to people loitering in the ramps.

Council also will review a resolution to hire Greenman-Peterson, Inc. to do engineering work necessary ahead of the municipal building’s roof being replaced.

The staff report said the inspection, development of construction documents, bid/award assistance and construction management/inspection need to be done before the rest of the money for the roof replacement project is secured. The resolution proposes uses $25,000 in American Rescue Plan monies to fund the engineering work.

Council also will hear presentations on the Affordable Connectivity Program and a year-end update on the Bird E-Scooters and E-Bikes program.

The Housing Committee will meet at 6:45 p.m. with the rest of the committees meeting at 7:00 p.m. The full work session will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the Police Training Room on the fourth floor of City Hall. All meetings are open to the public with the full work session being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.