City Council To Review Resolution To Hire 5 Police Officers

Jamestown City Council will review a resolution to hire five new Police Officers at their work session tonight.

Jamestown Police Chief Tim Jackson stated at a December work session that there are several vacancies in the Police Department. Those vacancies led to the Nuisance Officer being reassigned to regular patrol. The staff report said the fiscal impact to hire an officer is $60,536.26, for a total of $302,681.30. Funding for these positions is included in the 2025 City Budget.

There also is a resolution to hire a Court Security Officer on the agenda. Jackson said the position is open due to a resignation. The staff report states that the New York State Office of Court Administration (OCA) reimburses the City of Jamestown for all hours worked by the Court Security Staff. OCA also reimburses the City for the cost of full-time benefits, as long as the City does not exceed the allotted funding. The City is required to pay for their uniforms and equipment, which would only cost a few hundred dollars. Jackson said JPD would pay for these items out of the 2025 Budget.

The Public Safety Committee also will review and vote on a special event permit application from the Jamestown YWCA for the “Coldest Night of the Year” event that’s set for Saturday, February 22. The proposed event includes a walk with no street closures and music on the Wintergarden Plaza.

The Housing Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. with other committees meeting at 7:00 p.m. The full work session will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the Police Training Room located on the fourth floor of City Hall. All meetings are open to the public with the work session being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.