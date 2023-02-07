City Council to Start Prioritizing How to Allocate Remaining $2.77 Million in ARPA Funds

Jamestown City Council will start prioritizing how to allocate the $2.77 million that remains of the $28 million in American Rescue Plan funds.

Finance Committee Chair and Council member at large Kim Ecklund said $25.3 million has been allocated thus far, with $5.18 million of that expended.

She said remaining funds will not be able to fund what’s left on the wish list of projects, “The wish list is roughly $4.85 million, so there’s going to be some talk coming forward about what is on that wish list, if those needs have changed, if it’s the same, what do we move forward with? There are things on there such as, the last one I saw had an ambulance had some funds reserved from Lost Revenue, which we should, because as you can see, things don’t always come in at the appropriated amount.”

Ecklund noted that Mayor Eddie Sundquist has previously noted items he wants to fund like a Splash Pad.

She added Council will have a resolution to vote on this month to allocate an additional $296 from ARPA funds to cover added costs for the purchase of Police Car Data Terminals. That had initially been funded with $40,000.

Ecklund said she has requested that all current American Rescue Plan fund data be put on the City website for the public to view.

Council President Tony Dolce requested council members begin looking at what remains on the wish list and whether there are other items that should be considered for funding of what’s left of the ARPA funds.