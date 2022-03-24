City Council to Vote on $750,000 Roof & Lateral Sewer Improvement Program

Jamestown City Council will be voting on a resolution to use American Rescue Plan funds for a Roof and Lateral Sewer Improvement Program.

Council President Tony Dolce said economic development and housing programs that were proposed to be funded using ARP monies were discussed during a special work session at the Robert H. Jackson Center, “So it was a really good session. We were able to get all of these things on the table to see where people stood with them, tweak them a little bit, they’re going to go back – rewrite them, reword them and then we can discuss the amount of funds and continue to move them forward.”

Dolce said the roof and sewer program will also include water service, “It’ll be tweaked, the language on that. It’ll be $750,000 and people can apply for improvements to their roofs and in case of an emergency for sewer issues.”

Dolce added that allocations to Public Safety from ARP funds will be discussed next but probably won’t involve a special meeting like the one held Wednesday night, “There’s been a lot of discussion about, you know, violence and shootings and guns and some other safety issues in the community. And to see how that might work with some of the ARPA funds, scheduling, and staffing and so forth.”

City Council’s voting session will be held at 7:30 p.m., Monday, March 28.