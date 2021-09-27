City Council to Vote on Amended Deer Hunting Resolution, CSEA Agreement

Jamestown City Council will vote on an amended resolution on allowing deer hunting in the City tonight. A plan to allow bow hunting was developed by a Deer Management Ad Hoc Committee over the last year.

After a presentation at last Monday’s work session, the proposed resolution was amended to only allow 8 hunters to receive licenses with the two sites for hunting limited to Jones Memorial Park and the wooded area behind the Allen Park Ice Rink.

Council Member at Large Jeff Russell had suggested to Council member Tom Nelson that maybe the program could be limited to Ward 6, since most of the deer complaints had come from that Ward. Ward 5 Council member Grant Olson said he’d welcome deer hunting in his ward as well.

Under the resolution, hunters would be allowed to take down 4 antler-less deer between the hours of sunrise and sunset, seven days a week, between November 1st and December 31st.

Also under new business, Council will vote on a contract with the Civil Service Employees Association, or CSEA. The agreement runs from January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2024.

Council vote on a resolution to contract with Stark Tech Group for $918-thousand-173 dollars to illuminate the Washington and South Main Street bridges and the BPU Coal Silo. Downtown Revitalization Initiative funds will be used for the project.

Other resolutions on the docket include an agreement to allow Medicare-eligible city retirees to voluntarily move to a Medicare Advantage plan. Council Member at Large Jeff Russell said the potential savings to the city could be up to five-figures a year.

And a $36,680 grant from FEMA for fire prevention and safety training will be voted on. The grant will allow children from around the county to be educated on fire safety and that free smoke alarms will be provided to children as well. The grant allows for an ad campaign in conjunction with the Chautauqua Children’s Safety Village to promote the classes, fire prevention and safety more broadly.