City Council to Vote on N. Main St. Viaduct Project, Grant Applications

A project to make the North Main Street Viaduct a parklet with new lighting and artwork is on the Jamestown City Council‘s voting agenda under new business for tonight.

Department of Development Director Crystal Surdyk presented on the project at the June 5 work session but a resolution was not brought forward at that time.

The resolution requests $150,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to add lighting, seating, landscaping and public art under the viaduct in order to improve public safety and better connect that part of downtown to the Riverwalk and Brooklyn Square. Surdyk said at the work session that final costs for lighting were still pending due to conduit needing to be installed.

Council also will vote on an emergency resolution under new business to contract for engineering drawings for the repair of Fire Station #5’s roof.

The staff reports said the roof structure at the station on Fairmount Avenue partially collapsed in early March. The cause is thought to be the result of excessive load bearing due to flooding on the roof deck. Jamestown Fire Department has been informed that specific repair drawings will be required before a general contractor may be selected to complete the repair project.

The resolution requests $4,000 to contract with GPI/GreenmanPedersen of Buffalo for those drawings.

Council also will vote on a number of requests by the administration to apply for several New York State Consolidated Funding Applications.

Requests include applying for a $2,850,524 Green Innovation Grant to complete phase three of Tracy Plaza renovations. This grant has a 10% local match.

There are two requests being submitted for the design and construction of a Pump Track at Jackson-Taylor Park. One is $3 million request from the Local Waterfront Revitalization Program that comes with a 15% match and a $500,000 request from Environmental Protection Fund that comes with a 25% local match.

The city is also requesting approval to apply for a Local Government Efficiency Grant Program grant in partnership with the Chautauqua County Health Department. The $400,000 Healthy Homes Inspection Capacity Building grant comes with a 10% local match.

And the city is also requesting approval to apply for $20,000 from the New York Main Street Program‘s building reuse and feasibility analysis program. There is a 5% local match.

Council also will vote on the Department of Development‘s Annual Action plan. The plan involves the use of $1,144,750 in Community Development Block Grant funds and $397,507 in HOME Program funds.

Two public hearings will precede Council’s voting session tonight. The first is at 6:15 p.m and is regarding the sale of a city parcel to JMI, or Jamestown Macadam, on Lafayette Street. The second hearing starts at 6:30 p.m. and is regarding the city’s Annual Action Plan. Both hearings will take place in the City Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall.

A council work session will follow at 7:00 p.m. with the full voting session taking place at 7:30 p.m. All meetings are open to the public. The public hearings and voting session will be livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.