City Council to Vote on Settlement to End Litigation Between City and Company Hired to Renovate Tracy Plaza

Jamestown City Council will vote on a settlement to end litigation between the City and the company hired to renovate Tracy Plaza.

The City of Jamestown hired Patterson-Stevens in 2017 to renovate Tracy Plaza, which sits above and also serves as the roof for the city police and fire departments along with the city parking garage.

A lawsuit was filed in February 2019 by the city and New York Municipal Insurance Reciprocal, claiming Patterson-Stevens Inc. was responsible for not properly securing the area, which allowed rain water to pour into the police station during a heavy rain storm in September 2017.

The lawsuit sought $2 million in damages.

According to State Supreme Court filings, on September 11, 2020, that lawsuit was discontinued by both parties.

However, a few months earlier on July 17, 2020, Patterson-Stevens sued the city for breech of contract, claiming the city owed over $306,000 in back payment for work that was done at Tracy Plaza in 2018.

The lawsuit also claimed that former Jamestown Mayor Sam Teresi had said the departments were susceptible to water damage and flooding even before work began.

According to the lawsuit, Patterson-Stevens said, “The City has breached the contract by delaying the start of the project, issuing an improper stop work order, interfering with Patterson-Stevens’ performance of the contract, improperly withholding payment or failing to pay or reject invoices as required by the Contract, and improperly delaying completion of the project well beyond the June 30, 2018 completion date.”

The settlement has the City paying Patterson-Stevens $155,000 with Patterson-Stevens paying the city $75,000. The resolution filed said the agreement would “discontinue the litigation and resolve the matter.”