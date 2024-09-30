City Council To Vote on Using ARPA Money To Build New Police Range

Jamestown City Council will vote on using $385,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to building a new range for the Police Department.

Council member at large Jeff Russell said at the last work session that the current range hasn’t been updated in decades and is “unusable.”

Council also will vote to accept a donation of $10,400 from Rand Precision Machining that would go toward purchasing five simunition conversion kits for the SWAT team. Chief Tim Jackson said the kits would allow team members to safely use their guns during training scenarios. The money also would go toward purchasing 15 new equipment cases.

A resolution to use $36,098 in Division of Criminal Justice Services’ Law Enforcement Technology grant monies to purchase drones for the Police Department also is on the voting agenda.

A contract to pay Collaborative Children’s Services $253,500 over four years to be the lead agency on a number of Jamestown events including the Memorial Day Parade, Gus Macker Tournament, Labor Day Fest, and the Christmas Parade is up for a vote.

And Council will vote on using $8,784 in ARPA funds to purchase and install outdoor cameras at the JTNY Power House Skatepark.

A brief work session will take place at 7:00 p.m. with the full voting session being held at 7:30 p.m. in City Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall. All meetings are open to the public with the voting session being livestreamed at jamestownny.gov.