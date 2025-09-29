City Council To Vote To Hire 8 Jail Matrons

Jamestown City Council will vote tonight to hire eight matrons for the City Jail.

New York State has mandated that police departments must have women employees, also known as matrons, present in the Jamestown City Jail every time a woman is brought into the facility. The Jamestown Police Department does not currently employ matrons. The matrons would be on-call employees and would only work when a woman is in the City Jail. The wage would be $20 per hour. Funding for these positions is not included in the 2025 Budget.

The voting session takes place at 7:30 p.m. tonight in the City Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and also will be livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.