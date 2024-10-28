City Council To Vote To Override State’s Tax Cap

Jamestown City Council will vote on a local law tonight to override the state’s tax cap.

Under a state law passed in 2011, local municipalities may only raise property taxes from the prior year by the lessor of 2% or the rate of inflation.

The proposed $43,315,323 spending plan for 2025 currently includes a 7.79% tax increase.

Even if City Council does not pass the Mayor’s budget as proposed, any tax increase in excess of 2% will require local legislation for such. Council may vote on a local law without it sitting on their desks for 30 days if the Mayor issues a letter of necessity.

Before the voting session, Council will hear budget presentations by the Departments of Public Works, Parks, and Corporation Counsel. Those presentations will begin at 6:00 p.m. in the fourth floor Police Training Room with the voting session taking place at 7:30 p.m. in City Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall. All meetings are open to the public and will be livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.