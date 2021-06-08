City Dedicates Two New Fire Engines

City of Jamestown and Fire Officials held a dedication ceremony for two new Fire Engines Monday. The engines, which cost $1-million-25-thousand dollars, were funded through a Smarts Cities Bond.

Deputy Fire Chief Matt Coon said it took two years to get the custom-built pumpers ready for service, “They are year 2020 Spartan Four Guys custom built Class A pumpers. Class A means they meet NFPA 1901 standards. It represents a total investment of $1,000,025. Each one of them is powered by a Cummins L9 series engine which are 6-cylinder, turbo charged, and 450 horsepower.”

Coon said the pumpers have some special features, including adopting a “clean cab concept,” “Which includes removable seat covers for easy cleaning and easy clean surfaces including the floor. We have greatly enhanced safety features in the cab area which helps to ensure firefighter safety. We have adopted a short wheel base design which will enable our apparatus to fit in all our fire stations. Our ground ladders, as you’ll see, will be fully enclosed in exterior compartments. This protects them from weather and ensure their longevity. We’ve also lowered the hose beds down to help reduce firefighter injury.”

Coon said Engine 3 will be located at Newland Avenue Station and Engine 4 will be located at the Allen Street Station.