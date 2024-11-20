City Deploys Second Ambulance

The City of Jamestown‘s second ambulance has been officially deployed.

In early 2022, City Council initiated discussions about the need for additional staff and resources to meet the rising demand for emergency services, including the addition of a second ambulance to the Jamestown Fire Department. This was in response to a significant rise in emergency calls, from 155 in 2013 to over 1,200 in recent years.

At this time, Council unanimously approved a resolution to hire additional firefighters, with the expectation that a follow-up resolution to purchase the second ambulance would soon follow. However, it was not until April 2023—nearly 11 months later—that the resolution for the ambulance was introduced. At that time, Council unanimously approved $250,000 in American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funding, with the goal of having the ambulance operational by the end of 2023.

Mayor Kim Ecklund said bringing the second ambulance into service has been a long journey, “Now fully operational, it allows us to handle emergency calls in-house, maximize the capabilities of the fully staffed Jamestown Fire Department, and generate additional revenue that will benefit the city in 2025 and beyond.”