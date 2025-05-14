Westfield Business Woman Recognized as Small Business Person of the Year for NYS

A Westfield business woman has been recognized as the Small Business Person of the Year in New York State.

C.K. Fruit Juice LLC owner Melissa Baideme is the overall New York State winner recognized by Small Business Association Administrator Kelly Loeffler in Washington, D.C. for her impact and economic contributions in New York. She is also being recognized as the NYSBDC Rural Business of the Year.

In 2021, Melissa purchased an existing juice concentrate manufacturing business with the help of the Small Business Development Center at JCC and has grown her business exponentially including revenues, employees and product offerings.

The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Jamestown Community College recently recognized other local Entrepreneurs of the Year that include:

• Julie Ambrose, Owner, St. Elmo Spa in Chautauqua Institution

• Carrie and Levi Swanson, Owners, Sweeterson Farms of Clymer

• Arnim Alexander, Owner, Royal Cuts Barbershop Salon of Olean

• Brooklyn John Tait, Owner, Rogue Force Training of Olean

St. Elmo Spa owner Julie Ambrose acquired the spa and was expanding her business to include hair styling, nails, massages, and skin treatment as Covid caused serious disruptions to revenue. Working with an SBDC Business Advisor, Julie was awarded a marketing assistance grant that allowed her to develop a new website along with broadcast advertisements. Julie has been nominated for her persistence and survival skills throughout the challenge of start-up, expansion, Covid, Covid-recovery, state regulations, and renovation assessment fees.

Sweeterson Farms owners Carrie and Levi Swanson founded an online kitchen boutique two years ago that is dedicated to selling a curated selection of quality kitchenware and unique home accents.