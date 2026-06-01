Jamestown Tarp Skunks Name Joe Reitebach As New Manager

The Jamestown Tarp Skunks have announced that Joe Reitebach has been named Manager for the 2026 season.

The move comes as former manager Frank Jagoda III transitions into a new role as Director of Player Procurement and Scouting for the organization. Although Jagoda will no longer manage from the dugout, he will remain heavily involved in all aspects of team operations and roster development.

The announcement comes on the heels of a historic 2025 campaign that saw the Tarp Skunks record a franchise-best 30 wins and secure the organization’s first-ever playoff victory in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League.

Reitebach enters his first season as manager after serving as the club’s pitching coach during the 2025 season. A familiar face in Jamestown, he previously played for the Tarp Skunks during the 2022 and 2023 seasons and has quickly established himself as one of the rising young coaches in collegiate baseball.

Currently, Reitebach serves as the Pitching Coach at Hilbert College, where he also oversees the program’s strength and conditioning efforts. He brings a strong background both as a collegiate pitcher and as a developer of pitchers at the collegiate and summer-collegiate levels.

Reitebach enjoyed a standout playing career, spending four years on the pitching staff at Gannon University before pitching his graduate season at Hilbert College. During his lone season at Hilbert, he earned First Team AMCC All-Conference honors as a relief pitcher after posting a 2.61 ERA with 31 strikeouts and just eight walks across 31 innings pitched, all while maintaining a perfect 4.0 grade point average.

He graduated from Gannon University in May of 2024 with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in Athletic Administration at Canisius University.

For more information about the Tarp Skunks, visit https://www.jamestowntarpskunks.com

Also, starting today, June 1, WRFA will be the flagship station for broadcasting both home and away games for the Jamestown Tarp Skunks.

Games will be aired Monday through Friday in the afternoons from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. with a late night replay from midnight to 3:00 a.m. Games also will be available to listen to on-demand our website at wrfalp.com.

We will return with our regularly scheduled weekday programs after the season is over.