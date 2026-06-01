Jamestown Man Sentenced For Manslaughter In Death Of Child

A Jamestown man has been sentenced for manslaughter in the death of a child.

Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced that 28-year old Matthew Nuttall was sentenced by Judge David Foley to a 15 year term in state prison with 5 years of post-release supervision on his conviction of 1st Degree Manslaughter for causing the death of 16 month old Isaac Benton.

This sentence comes pursuant to an agreement between the Judge and Mr. Nuttall’s defense counsel on the last pre-trial conference before the jury trial was scheduled to begin where Nuttall agreed to plea to the top charge of the indictment. Judge Foley promised to cap Nuttall’s sentence at a fifteen year term in state prison. District Attorney Schmidt had requested that Nuttall be sentenced to a period of 20 years given the seriousness of the crime.