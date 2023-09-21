City Given Go Ahead To Build Splash Pad At Jackson-Taylor Park

The City of Jamestown has been given the go ahead to build a Splash Pad at Jackson-Taylor Park.

Interim Director of Public Works Mark Roetzer informed City Council on Monday that the geotechnical report on the soil conditions have come back and the former skatepark pad is a viable site, “Rather than digging a foot down, they request, rather recommend, we dig two and half feet down and place a structural grid at the bottom of that and do some additional drainage work to make sure water stays away from underneath that structure that we build. So, in the grand scheme of that project, it’s not a large extra cost to build there.”

Roetzer said while the splash pad equipment is in, the city is responsible for getting each site work-ready, “But then we have a company coming in to install all the actual piping, make sure it’s in the right place, that kind of thing. And they gave us a date of the end of October as when they’d be able to come in and do their work, so we decided it was in the best interest of the project to do that in the Spring.”

Roetzer said doing both projects in the Spring is preferable to having an open site now or trying to pour concrete for the pad in November.