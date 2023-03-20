WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

City Grant Fund for Non-Profits Now Accepting Applications

Non-profits can now apply for American Rescue Plan funding through the City of Jamestown.

The Jamestown Department of Development has opened the application period for the Non-Profit Assistance grant program. Non-Profits that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic now have until April 20th to apply.

The grant program will provide grants of up to $200,000 with applications exceeding $200,000 being reviewed on a case by case basis. Awards are structured as a 50% grant and 50% forgivable loan.

Jamestown City Council funded the program with $1.5 million

Applications can be found and submitted online at www.jamestownny.gov or by mail to: Department of Development, 200 E Third Street, 4th Floor, Jamestown, New York 14701.

