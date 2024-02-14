City Has About $1.4 Million Left in American Rescue Plan Funds

The City of Jamestown has about $1.4 million left in American Rescue Plan funds.

Comptroller Ericka Thomas shared with City Council members a new spreadsheet on how ARP monies have been spent and noted that there are several corrections she is working on, “There is on project 6004, the Parks building roof… I found the resolution and it says that there is $150,000 of the spending that should be pulled out of the contingency fund, but all the spending is here right now. So, I’m confirming with Joe Bellitto what the correction is, so I move those funds properly.”

Thomas said there were other errors she was confirming and checking on with former Comptroller Bellitto.

She said she has met with Police, Fire, and Parks Departments to check on the status of their projects with other meetings scheduled with other departments who have received ARP funds.

Thomas estimates there is about $262,000 in allocated funds that were not spent. She said there also is $312,000 in earned interest from the unspent ARP funds.

Mayor Kim Ecklund informed Council that the federal government has pulled the Affordable Connectivity Program Outreach grant the city has received, saying all spending needed to stop on February 6. She said this is despite the $150,000 grant agreement originally being contracted through the end the end of 2024. Ecklund added that Communications Coordinator Stephen Neilans will remain on in his position until March 1.

The Affordable Connectivity Program, which gives $30 per month toward internet service for eligible households, is set to end in April. U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand has proposed extending the program through legislation that would fund the program with $7 billion.