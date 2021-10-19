City Holding Bulk Trash and Electronics Recycling Amnesty Day

The Jamestown Mayor’s Office, Development and Parks Departments are holding a Bulk Trash and Electronics Recycling Amnesty Day this Saturday.

Director of Development Crystal Surdyk said Community Development Block Grant anti-blight monies are being used to fund the day, “The Hands On Neighborhood initiative did not take all of what we allocated and we don’t anticipate that it will next year so we’re already looking ahead to a bigger lead time and to doing a bigger bulk amnesty initiative in the Spring.”

Residents may bring bulk trash and old electronics for recycling to Jackson Taylor Park between 9am and 1pm this Saturday.

Residents must show proof of City of Jamestown residency or property ownership. A New York State issued license or ID, Yard Waste sticker, or current BPU bill can be used.

Tires, batteries, yard waste, liquid or chemicals of any kind including paint will NOT be accepted for drop off.

For more information, contact the Department of Development at (716)483-4542.