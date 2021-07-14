City Installing Camera at Dow Park Following Vandalism Issues

The City has installed a camera in Dow Park following vandalism and theft issues surrounding the Underground Railroad Tableau. Parks Manager Dan Stone said a quote for a new camera came in at $6,195, “We’re working with the Community Foundation to help secure some of the funding for this, but there will also be a reoccurring cost and a monthly fee to maintain our systems. So right now, what we’re able to do was to move one camera from a different park, actually from over at Nordstrom Park, and transfer that one over.”

Comptroller Ryan Thompson said the maintenance fee is around $1,100 a year for all the security cameras for the Parks Department. Stone said once purchased, the new camera would be installed at Dow Park.

Crime Stoppers of Western New York is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information in the theft of the Underground Railroad statue. Those with information can call (716) 867-6161.

After being closed since April 2020, Housing Court will reopen in Jamestown on Friday, July 23rd. Director of Development Crystal Surdyk told Council that the court will be meeting just once a week for an hour, hearing just 10 cases a week at first. She said priority will be given to pre-Pandemic cases that have been outstanding.

Council members have raised concerns about noise issues over a car show scheduled for September in Bergman Park.

Councilmember Marie Carrubba said following stories in the Post-Journal about car clubs having event permits revoked in Dunkirk because of concerns of excessive noise, she’s heard from constituents concerned about the event by the Los Contrincantes Car Club, “And, let’s face it, everybody is looking to try to get back to bringing events back in, bringing people back in, and having things going back to what we consider normal. So no one wants to discourage this, but if it gets bad enough and people are angry enough, it’s going to be a problem. And you’re not going to find people willing to host them in an area where you’ve got homes and people don’t want to be blasted out of their houses.”

Mayor Sundquist said there is an upper limit for decibels allowed under the City’s noise ordinance. Council members recommended the City meet with the car club again to discuss the parameters of what can be allowed at the event.