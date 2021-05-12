City of Jamestown Announces 2021 Streets Program List

The City of Jamestown has announced its annual Streets Program with work slated to begin later this month. Department of Public Works Senior Civil Engineer Mark Schlemmer said it’s one of the most ambitious lists in years, “It’s the funding. We got an increase in funding from CHIPS money which comes from the state so that’s what spurred most of this and now we’ve just been told too we can bring on additional summer labor to help us out as well.”

Schlemmer said while there are a couple street reconstruction projects planned, one of the more interesting projects is an in-place pavement recycling project that’s scheduled to take place on Newland Avenue from Hallock to Huxley Streets. He said the first time this method was done was on Marvin Parkway, “There’s a long train of equipment that grinds up, and then adds more stone and oil, and then lays it back down. And that’s all done in place, so we’re basically recreating a pavement using what’s there and then adding more to it. So that section of street is long overdue for some work.”

Schlemmer said a benefit of this method is that the process takes just over a day versus many weeks in a regular reconstruction project.

Street work projects are planned to be completed by the end of the fall season, depending on the weather, the flow of public funding, contractor availability and the changing price of materials.

City of Jamestown 2021 Streets Program List

Miscellaneous Streets Projects – Approximate Start Date: Various

 Van Buren Street from Main to Prendergast: Brick and curb repair

 Potters Alley from 4th St. to 5th St.: New storm sewer and pavement

 Hughes Street at Allen Park: Repair storm sewer, new sub-base and pavement

 Hazeltine Avenue from Sampson to Raymond: Remove brick and pave

 Andrews Avenue from Harding to 3 rd : Curb replacement

 Briggs Street from Institute to Foote: Brick and curb repair

 Kidder Street from Prospect to Main: Total reconstruction

 5th Street from Main to Pine, South Side Re-align parking spaces, new curb

 Jefferson Street from 8th to Isabella: Total reconstruction

 King Street from Allen to Ellicott: curb repair

 Scioto Street from Allen to Hedges: Repair storm drains and curbs

 Lincoln Street from 4th to 5th : Brick and curb repair

 Bowen Street from Bush to Falconer: Brick and curb repair

 Newland Avenue from Hallock to Huxley: In-place pavement recycling

 Roseland Park: Storm water detention work (underground detention pond)

 Allen Park Glen: Repairs to bridges and pools

 Riverwalk extension at the new Skate Park: Fairmount Ave

 Wildwood Avenue: Brick and curb repair

 Tower Street from Pullman to King: Remove brick and pave

 Miscellaneous pipe relining

Mill and Overlay – Approximate Start Date: June 1, July 15 & Aug 15

 Fairview Avenue from Harding to 100 ft North

 City View Avenue

 Prendergast Avenue from 2nd to 3rd

 Tiffany Avenue from 2nd to Falconer

 5th Street from Main to Prendergast

 Ivy Street from South to Sabin

 Brad Street from Ivy to Foote

 Sabin Avenue from Main to Howard

 Cole Avenue from Sampson to Forest

 Parkview

 King Street from Allen to Ellicott

 Tower Street from Willard to English

 Scioto Street from Allen to Hedges

 Newland Avenue from Huxley to Hallock

 Crescent Street from Winsor to Bishop

 17th Street

 Huxley Street from Front to Kenmore

 Chestnut Street from Lakeview to brick

 James Street from 2nd to Falconer

 Charlotte Street from Margaret to Falconer

Nova chip – Approximate Start Date: July 15

 Parkdale Drive

 South Avenue from Whitehill to Main

 Brad Street

 Maple Street from Camp to Allen

 Loretta Avenue

 Laura Street from Pardee to Swan

 Buffalo Street from Bowen to Main

 Sanford Drive

 Martin Road from Arterial to City line (County)

Slurry Seal – Approximate Start Date: June 1

 Hillcrest Avenue

 Hilldale Avenue

 Highland Avenue from Pershing to Palmer

 Arden Parkway

 Colfax Street from Hazeltine to Wilton

 McKinley Street from Charles to Colfax

 Charles Street from McKinley to Newland

 Charles Street from Hazeltine to Elliot

 Mission Street

 Prather Avenue from Barrett to Forest

 Broadhead Avenue from Prather to Kidder

 Broadhead Avenue from South to Smith

 Prospect Street from South to Smith

 Fairfield Avenue from Park to Myrtle

 Hazeltine Avenue from Park to Myrtle

 Smith Avenue from Myrtle to Main

 Evelyn Drive

 Jackson Avenue

 Fairdale Avenue

 Ahrens Avenue from Elm to Oak

 Ellicott Street from English to brick

 Tower Street from English to brick

 Pearl Avenue from Kinney to Ensign

 Charlotte Avenue from 2nd to Falconer

 James Avenue from Falconer to 1st JCC Driveway

 Prendergast Avenue from 3rd to 4th

 Buffalo Street from Bowen to Weeks

 Shady Lane from Everett to Elm

 Dearing Avenue

Chip Seal – Approximate Start Date: June 15

 Lister Street from Jones and Gifford to railroad tracks

 Pennsylvania Avenue from Schuyler to Trenton

 Trenton Street Pennsylvania to Newland

 Maplewood Avenue (double)

 Pennsylvania Avenue from Baker to City View

 Porter Avenue

 Olson Avenue from State to dead-end

 Hazzard Street from South to Montauk

 Fowler Avenue from Montauk to Cole

 Broadhead Avenue from Newland to Cole

 Alfred Street

 Oak Street from Hunter to Shaw

 Auburn Avenue

 Pleasant Avenue

 Institute Street from Harrison to dead-end

 Benedict Avenue from Pratt to Vega

 Scott Street

 Cheney Street from Scott to Crescent

 Minsker Street

 Pratt Avenue from Allen to Buffalo

 Clifton Street from Fluvanna to cul-de-sac

 Barr Street from Gustavus to Charlotte

 Charlotte Street from Margaret to Barr

 Benedict – Dead-ends

 Shady Lane from Ahrens to Everett

Crack Fill – Approximate Start Date: May 1

 Seymour Street

 Hallock Street from Livingston to dead-end

 Hallock Street from Newland to 3rd

 Hunt from McDaniel to City line

 Front Street from Mercury to McDaniel

 Colfax Street from Newland to Hazeltine

 Hazeltine Avenue from Baker to Sampson

 Barrett Avenue from Prather to Newland

 Ivy Street from Foote to Cole

 Prospect Street from Newland to Prather

 Myrtle Street from Newland to Locust

 Barker Street

 Evelyn Drive

 Jackson Avenue

 Cole Avenue from Foote to Forest

 Prather Avenue from Foote to Arterial

 Shaw Avenue from Elm to Oak

 Ahrens Avenue from Elm to Oak

 Country View Estates

 Prendergast Avenue from 6th to 8th

 Falconer Street from Niagara to Curtis

 Falconer Street from Stowe to Lakeview

 James Avenue from Falconer to 1st JCC Driveway

 Holman Street

 Kinney Street

 Allen Street from Institute to Foote

 Winsor Street from Harrison to Allen

 Winsor Street from 2nd to Falconer

 Swan Street from Crestline to Laura

 Anderson Street from Crestline to Laura

 George Avenue

 Willow Avenue at Willard

 Tiffany Avenue from Allen to Buffalo

 8th Street from Fairmount to Monroe

 6th Street from Bridge to Winsor

 5th Street from Fairmount to Washington

 4th Street from Washington to Main

 4th Street from Prendergast to Spring

 4th Street at Fairmount

 3rd Street from Washington to Spring

 2nd Street from Washington to Main

 Fluvanna Avenue from Washington to Main

 18th Street

 12th Street

 N. Main Street from W. Oak to Marvin

 N. Main Street from 15th to 17th