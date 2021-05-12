City of Jamestown Announces 2021 Streets Program List

The City of Jamestown has announced its annual Streets Program with work slated to begin later this month. Department of Public Works Senior Civil Engineer Mark Schlemmer said it’s one of the most ambitious lists in years, “It’s the funding. We got an increase in funding from CHIPS money which comes from the state so that’s what spurred most of this and now we’ve just been told too we can bring on additional summer labor to help us out as well.”
Schlemmer said while there are a couple street reconstruction projects planned, one of the more interesting projects is an in-place pavement recycling project that’s scheduled to take place on Newland Avenue from Hallock to Huxley Streets. He said the first time this method was done was on Marvin Parkway, “There’s a long train of equipment that grinds up, and then adds more stone and oil, and then lays it back down. And that’s all done in place, so we’re basically recreating a pavement using what’s there and then adding more to it. So that section of street is long overdue for some work.”
Schlemmer said a benefit of this method is that the process takes just over a day versus many weeks in a regular reconstruction project.
Street work projects are planned to be completed by the end of the fall season, depending on the weather, the flow of public funding, contractor availability and the changing price of materials.
City of Jamestown 2021 Streets Program List
Miscellaneous Streets Projects – Approximate Start Date: Various
Van Buren Street from Main to Prendergast: Brick and curb repair
Potters Alley from 4th St. to 5th St.: New storm sewer and pavement
Hughes Street at Allen Park: Repair storm sewer, new sub-base and pavement
Hazeltine Avenue from Sampson to Raymond: Remove brick and pave
Andrews Avenue from Harding to 3 rd : Curb replacement
Briggs Street from Institute to Foote: Brick and curb repair
Kidder Street from Prospect to Main: Total reconstruction
5th Street from Main to Pine, South Side Re-align parking spaces, new curb
Jefferson Street from 8th to Isabella: Total reconstruction
King Street from Allen to Ellicott: curb repair
Scioto Street from Allen to Hedges: Repair storm drains and curbs
Lincoln Street from 4th to 5th : Brick and curb repair
Bowen Street from Bush to Falconer: Brick and curb repair
Newland Avenue from Hallock to Huxley: In-place pavement recycling
Roseland Park: Storm water detention work (underground detention pond)
Allen Park Glen: Repairs to bridges and pools
Riverwalk extension at the new Skate Park: Fairmount Ave
Wildwood Avenue: Brick and curb repair
Tower Street from Pullman to King: Remove brick and pave
Miscellaneous pipe relining
Mill and Overlay – Approximate Start Date: June 1, July 15 & Aug 15
Fairview Avenue from Harding to 100 ft North
City View Avenue
Prendergast Avenue from 2nd to 3rd
Tiffany Avenue from 2nd to Falconer
5th Street from Main to Prendergast
Ivy Street from South to Sabin
Brad Street from Ivy to Foote
Sabin Avenue from Main to Howard
Cole Avenue from Sampson to Forest
Parkview
King Street from Allen to Ellicott
Tower Street from Willard to English
Scioto Street from Allen to Hedges
Newland Avenue from Huxley to Hallock
Crescent Street from Winsor to Bishop
17th Street
Huxley Street from Front to Kenmore
Chestnut Street from Lakeview to brick
James Street from 2nd to Falconer
Charlotte Street from Margaret to Falconer
Nova chip – Approximate Start Date: July 15
Parkdale Drive
South Avenue from Whitehill to Main
Brad Street
Maple Street from Camp to Allen
Loretta Avenue
Laura Street from Pardee to Swan
Buffalo Street from Bowen to Main
Sanford Drive
Martin Road from Arterial to City line (County)
Slurry Seal – Approximate Start Date: June 1
Hillcrest Avenue
Hilldale Avenue
Highland Avenue from Pershing to Palmer
Arden Parkway
Colfax Street from Hazeltine to Wilton
McKinley Street from Charles to Colfax
Charles Street from McKinley to Newland
Charles Street from Hazeltine to Elliot
Mission Street
Prather Avenue from Barrett to Forest
Broadhead Avenue from Prather to Kidder
Broadhead Avenue from South to Smith
Prospect Street from South to Smith
Fairfield Avenue from Park to Myrtle
Hazeltine Avenue from Park to Myrtle
Smith Avenue from Myrtle to Main
Evelyn Drive
Jackson Avenue
Fairdale Avenue
Ahrens Avenue from Elm to Oak
Ellicott Street from English to brick
Tower Street from English to brick
Pearl Avenue from Kinney to Ensign
Charlotte Avenue from 2nd to Falconer
James Avenue from Falconer to 1st JCC Driveway
Prendergast Avenue from 3rd to 4th
Buffalo Street from Bowen to Weeks
Shady Lane from Everett to Elm
Dearing Avenue
Chip Seal – Approximate Start Date: June 15
Lister Street from Jones and Gifford to railroad tracks
Pennsylvania Avenue from Schuyler to Trenton
Trenton Street Pennsylvania to Newland
Maplewood Avenue (double)
Pennsylvania Avenue from Baker to City View
Porter Avenue
Olson Avenue from State to dead-end
Hazzard Street from South to Montauk
Fowler Avenue from Montauk to Cole
Broadhead Avenue from Newland to Cole
Alfred Street
Oak Street from Hunter to Shaw
Auburn Avenue
Pleasant Avenue
Institute Street from Harrison to dead-end
Benedict Avenue from Pratt to Vega
Scott Street
Cheney Street from Scott to Crescent
Minsker Street
Pratt Avenue from Allen to Buffalo
Clifton Street from Fluvanna to cul-de-sac
Barr Street from Gustavus to Charlotte
Charlotte Street from Margaret to Barr
Benedict – Dead-ends
Shady Lane from Ahrens to Everett
Crack Fill – Approximate Start Date: May 1
Seymour Street
Hallock Street from Livingston to dead-end
Hallock Street from Newland to 3rd
Hunt from McDaniel to City line
Front Street from Mercury to McDaniel
Colfax Street from Newland to Hazeltine
Hazeltine Avenue from Baker to Sampson
Barrett Avenue from Prather to Newland
Ivy Street from Foote to Cole
Prospect Street from Newland to Prather
Myrtle Street from Newland to Locust
Barker Street
Evelyn Drive
Jackson Avenue
Cole Avenue from Foote to Forest
Prather Avenue from Foote to Arterial
Shaw Avenue from Elm to Oak
Ahrens Avenue from Elm to Oak
Country View Estates
Prendergast Avenue from 6th to 8th
Falconer Street from Niagara to Curtis
Falconer Street from Stowe to Lakeview
James Avenue from Falconer to 1st JCC Driveway
Holman Street
Kinney Street
Allen Street from Institute to Foote
Winsor Street from Harrison to Allen
Winsor Street from 2nd to Falconer
Swan Street from Crestline to Laura
Anderson Street from Crestline to Laura
George Avenue
Willow Avenue at Willard
Tiffany Avenue from Allen to Buffalo
8th Street from Fairmount to Monroe
6th Street from Bridge to Winsor
5th Street from Fairmount to Washington
4th Street from Washington to Main
4th Street from Prendergast to Spring
4th Street at Fairmount
3rd Street from Washington to Spring
2nd Street from Washington to Main
Fluvanna Avenue from Washington to Main
18th Street
12th Street
N. Main Street from W. Oak to Marvin
N. Main Street from 15th to 17th
