City of Jamestown Closed Out 2022 Just Over Budget for Sales Tax Revenues

The City of Jamestown closed out 2022 just over budget for revenues.

In the sales tax report that will be presented to City Council tonight, the total sales tax collections for 2022 totaled $8,137,477. This is $5,943 more than what was budgeted for the year.

For 4th quarter receipts, the City received $2,061,532, which is 8.9% more than received in 4th quarter of 2021.

The 1st quarter 2023 payment will be received in May of 2023

City Council will review a resolution to allocate $295.92 of American Rescue Plan Act “Lost Revenue” funds toward the purchase of Mobile Data Terminals for twelve police vehicles. The terminals had initially been funded with $40,000 but actual costs came in slightly higher.

The Department of Development also will hold a discussion regarding demolitions, launch of the comprehensive plan and Zoning Code update.

The Council Committee meetings start at 6:45 p.m. for the Housing Committee and 7:00 pm for the Finance, Public Safety, and Public Works committees. The full work session is at 7:30 p.m. in the fourth floor Police Training Room in City Hall. The public is welcome to attend all meetings with the full work session being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.