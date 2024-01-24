City of Jamestown Deputy Comptroller Has Resigned

The City of Jamestown’s Deputy Comptroller has put in her resignation.

Mayor Kim Ecklund announced to City Council on Monday that Carol Malek has accepted a job outside of city government and will be leaving her position at the end of this week.

Malek had been in the Deputy Comptroller position since June 27, 2023.

Ecklund said new Comptroller Ericka Thomas had been receiving training most of January on American Rescue Plan funds from Malek with hopes to present guidance on where monies stand by March.

She said former comptroller Joe Bellitto will maintain an advisory role with the city on a contractual basis.

Ecklund added the Deputy Comptroller position will not be filled at this time until it is determined if ARPA funding designated for the role has run out.