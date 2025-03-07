City Of Jamestown Seeking New Historian

The City of Jamestown is looking for a new Historian.

Ashley Senske submitted her resignation from the volunteer position recently. She had been appointed by former Mayor Sam Teresi in 2019. According to her resignation letter, she worked with the Historic Marker Committee to install five Historic Markers in the city; updated and added the Historic Marker book to the City website; gave educational talks, and helped people with historical research.

Jamestown Mayor Kim Ecklund said it can be difficult to recruit volunteers for boards and commissions, much less the City Historian position, “That’s gotta be somebody who’s really, really interested into the history of Jamestown. And, as you know, in the next two years we have a big celebration in the city.”

Jamestown will celebrate its bicentennial of being incorporated as a village in 2027, with the incorporation date as a city being 1886.

Ecklund said the volunteer position involves selecting the location each year for a new historic marker and she’d also like to appoint someone who is willing to look into grants or donations to do additional markers.

Those who are interested in the City Historian position can contact the Mayor’s Office at 716-483-7600 or email mayor@jamestownny.gov.