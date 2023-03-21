City of Jamestown to Hold Neighborhood Walks to Get Input On Annual Action Plan

The City’s Annual Action Plan Neighborhood Walks are set to start Tuesday, March 28.

The Jamestown Department of Development will use the walks to gather community input for the Action Plan, which is the plan for how the city will use Community Development Block Grant and Home program funds it receives. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires the development of the action plan for CDBG and HOME funds.

The City of Jamestown has been awarded $1,144,628 in CDBG funds and $392,250 in HOME funds. This is $5,379 less than they were allocated in 2022.

The funding is used for Community Planning and Development activities, ranging from the development of affordable housing to expanding economic opportunities for people with low and moderate incomes.

DOD officials said while the walks are ward-based, all are welcome to attend. The walk will include a short presentation on the action plan followed by a public comment opportunity.

The workshops will be held as follows:

Ward 1 at 6pm, Tuesday, March 28 at Lillian Dickson Park

Ward 2 at 6pm, Thursday, April 6 at Washington Middle School

Ward 3 at 6pm, Tuesday, April 11 at Jackson-Taylor Park

Ward 4 at 6pm, Thursday, April 20 at Lincoln Elementary School

Ward 5 at 6pm, Tuesday, April 25 at Fletcher Elementary School

Ward 6 at 6pm, Tuesday, May 4 at Willard Park.

Locations may change due to inclement weather. Additional public input sessions that will take place at City Hall will be announced at a later date.

For more information, contact the Department of Development at 716-483-7541