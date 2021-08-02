City of Jamestown To Stop Testing for Marijuana in Drug Screenings

Jamestown City Council will hear a report tonight on the City’s plan to discontinue screening for marijuana for all employees except those who hold a CDL license.

The staff report filed by Corporation Counsel Elliot Raimondo states that with the legalization of cannabis in New York State, the city is looking at changing drug screen panels. Employees with a CDL license would still be screened for marijuana as it is a federal requirements under the Department of Transportation.

The City’s drug and alcohol policy would still not permit city employees to work when under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The change in policy does not require any action by City Council.

City Council also will hear a report on the re-opening of Housing Court as well as the end of the housing eviction moratorium. Additionally, the Public Safety Committee is expected to further discuss the Los Contrincantes Car Club event that’s scheduled for Saturday, September 18th at Bergman Park. Concerns had been raised at an earlier work session over possible noise issues at the event.

City Council committee meetings begin at 6:45pm with the full work session at 7:30pm in the third floor conference room of City Hall.