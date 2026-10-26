City Of Jamestown Welcomes New Corporation Counsel

The City of Jamestown has a new Corporation Counsel.

Jamestown Mayor Kim Ecklund introduced Amedeo Zmarandoui to City Council at their work session last Monday.

Zmarandoui previously was employed by Rupp Pfalzgraf LLC in Buffalo. He received his Law Degree from University of Buffalo and also studied at University of Bologna.

Ecklund said Zmarandoui and his wife, who also is a practicing attorney, will be moving to Chautauqua County from Buffalo.

Zmarandoui replaces Elliot Raimondo, who submitted his resignation as Jamestown’s Corporation Counsel in September.